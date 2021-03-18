Autism and Livestock spokeswomen Temple Grandin to speak at Champions for Children in Tyler

Grandin will present a speech "Different Kinds of Minds Contribute to Society" at 10 a.m. during the event. A question and answer session will follow.

TYLER, Texas — Dr. Temple Grandin, a well-known autism spokesperson and consultant to the livestock industry, will be the featured speaker at the 2020 Champions for Children "Brighter Future Symposium."



The event will be held Friday, April 16, at Green Acres Baptist Church Galilee Room, 1607 Troup Hwy., Tyler. The event will feature vendor booths (open at 8:30 am), a meet and greet with Dr. Grandin (8:30-10 am), and the presentation "Different Kinds of Minds Contribute to Society" by Dr. Grandin at 10 am. A question and answer session will follow.



Tickets to the event are $50 and are available on the Champions for Children website, championsforchildren.org. Limited tickets are available.



Dr. Grandin is one of the first individuals on the autism spectrum to document her insights and personal experience of autism. Her life’s work has been to understand her own autistic mind and to share that knowledge with the world.

She has become one of the most respected experts in the world in both autism and animal behavior.

She has authored several books and has been featured on major media programs such as the Today Show, Larry King Live, and Fresh Air with Terry Gross. She has been written about in Time magazine, People magazine, Discover magazine, Forbes, and The New York Times.