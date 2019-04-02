PITTSBURG, Texas — An autopsy revealed the cause and manner of death was undetermined for a Pittsburg woman whose body was located on the side of the road in November 2018.

According to the Pittsburg Police Department, the body of Tashiana Sharday Taylor, 24, of Pittsburg, was discovered on Monday, November 26, around 7:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Quitman Street.

The Texas Rangers were called in to assist with the investigation and Taylor's body was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy.

Law enforcement officers processed the scene where Taylor was located, as well as her home and vehicle and determined there were no signs of foul play. Officers also interviewed potential witnesses.

Police are continuing to follow leads as they develop. There were no signs of trauma noted on the body by the medical examiner, according to the PPD.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Assistant Chief Matthew Lemarr at (903) 856-3330 or CrimeStoppers at (903) 843-3131.