CITY OF TYLER: Avoid large-volume water usage

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Water Utilities is experiencing a higher than usual number of water main breaks in the city due to the severe weather.

Crews are working 24/7 to maintain and repair the city’s water system.

The city is asking residents to avoid putting undue stress on the water system; by avoiding the use of dishwashers, washing machines, filling up bathtubs or doing anything that requires a large volume of water during this unprecedented event.

TWU crews will notify residents when a water main affects their water service.

Businesses are also asked to conserve water.

If you experience low water pressure and have not been contacted by TWU, contact the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant at (903) 597-6541.