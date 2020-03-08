AxeEm: SFA men's basketball to face Kansas Jayhawks in non-conference action during upcoming season

A time and television network for SFA's first matchup against KU has yet to be announced.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — As part of its 2020-21 slate, the SFA men's basketball team unveiled a premier non-conference game for the upcoming season in the form of an end-of-year tilt at the University of Kansas on December 29.

The trip to Allen Fieldhouse will represent the first ever matchup between the Lumberjacks and the Jayhawks. Both teams finished the 2019-20 season with identical 28-3 records and regular season conference titles under their belts. The 16,300 seat arena has become one of the toughest road arenas in all of college hoops, as the Jayhawks have dropped only 14 games there in the past 17 seasons.

"I am so grateful to Coach Self for giving us the opportunity to play in Allen Fieldhouse", commented SFA head coach Kyle Keller. "It is truly the most iconic venue in all of college basketball and we're very pleased to schedule yet another milestone game for our program. I was blessed and fortunate to be able to watch and learn from Coach Self for three great years of my life. He has always been a mentor to me and is a true Hall of Famer both on and off the court. I had always hoped that when we were able to first compete that it would be in an NCAA tournament game, but I am excited for our teams to meet each other this coming December."

SFA's showdown with the Jayhawks will be the second matchup between the Lumberjacks and a Big 12 program in the past three seasons after SFA faced Baylor during the 2018-19 season.

Led by Bill Self, the Jayhawks have won one national championship, 15 Big 12 championships and amassed over 500 victories. Keller served on Self's coaching staff at Kansas from 2008-11.