Azalea Orthopedics, Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital partner with Rose Capital West Little League for medical personnel at games

TYLER, Texas — Rose Capital West Little League (RCWLL) is pleased to announce that it has entered into five-year agreements with Azalea Orthopedics and Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital (BSWTSJH) as exclusive sports medicine providers and sponsors for baseball games conducted at Faulkner Park.

“These agreements provide for qualified medical personnel to be present at Faulkner Park so that in the unfortunate event of an injury, the player receives diagnosis/treatment as quickly as possible” said David Lanford, President of RCWLL. “Azalea Orthopedics and BSW Texas Spine and Joint Hospital are both world class sports medicine providers and we are fortunate to partner with them.”

Under the terms of the partnership, BSWTSJH will provide an experienced Licensed Athletic Trainer (LAT) for all league games and select tournaments. The LATs on site will possess a thorough knowledge of baseball injuries through past experience with collegiate and minor league programs. In addition to game coverage, LATs will be available to coaches, league personnel and parents for workshops and instruction such as dynamic warm-up regimens and proper post-game recovery.

The physicians of Azalea Orthopedics bring to the partnership sub-specialized, fellowship-trained experts in the areas of throwing injuries, hand and wrist conditions, shoulder problems, foot and ankle care and connective tissue injuries. The combined expertise of the group covers the gamut of potential baseball injuries. Injury prevention, particularly the avoidance of overuse injuries, will be an area of emphasis for the group.

“My goal is that Faulkner Park be recognized as the top youth baseball facility in East Texas.” said Les Campbell, Facilities Coordinator for RCWLL, “These agreements are a huge step toward that goal. We have already resurfaced and improved the top five fields and formed a capital expense committee to determine the best use of the available funds to make further improvements at the park going forward.”

“In addition to the field improvements and the enhanced player safety resources, we see this as an opportunity to support the RCWLL and their effort to instill life values in these young athletes. Many professionals and physicians here at Azalea Orthopedics competed in sports and little league when they were younger. The lessons young people learn on a baseball diamond are irreplaceable. Learning teamwork, work ethics, and social behaviors are paramount in a child’s development. This partnership is about more than baseball; it’s about building the future generations of this community.” Said Patrick Wupperman, M.D., Orthopedic Surgeon at Azalea Orthopedics.

“Sports provide kids with great physical and social benefits. We appreciate the vision of Rose Capital West Little League and their efforts to provide the best sports related care and treatment for players and parents,” said Tony Wahl, CEO, Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital.

ABOUT ROSE CAPITAL WEST LITTTLE LEAGUE

Rose Capital West Little League is a 501(c)(3) organization established to help kids grow and learn in the game of baseball. RCWLL has been running recreational baseball leagues in Tyler for 40+ years. Tyler Little League play started at Fun Forest Park and migrated to Faulkner Park when the park opened in 2001. Approximately 500 league kids get the opportunity to play the great game of baseball with RCWLL each spring and a dozen or more Select baseball tournaments are hosted each year with as many as 600 players each weekend.

ABOUT BAYLOR SCOTT & WHITE TEXAS SPINE & JOINT HOSPITAL

Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital is a physician-owned hospital specializing in orthopedic and spine surgery, non-surgical pain management procedures, diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal health and rehabilitation. Opened in December of 2002, BSWTSJH includes an 18-bed acute-care hospital, outpatient surgery center, two imaging centers, four outpatient physical therapy clinics, three urgent care clinics, and a walk-in orthopedic clinic. With a total medical staff over 200 and more than 400 employees, the hospital performs over 7,000 surgeries annually, plus more than 15,000 pain management interventions and greater than 25,000 diagnostic imaging procedures. BSWTSJH maintains the only Medicare double 5-star rating in East Texas, placing the hospital above the top 1% of all hospitals nationwide for patient satisfaction and overall care.

ABOUT AZALEA ORTHOPEDICS