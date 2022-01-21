Azalea Orthopedics welcomes new clinic president, Dr. John Priddy

Previous president, Dr. Russell, has held the role since 2017; during his five-year tenure, Azalea experienced its greatest period of growth.

TYLER, Texas — Following a stellar career, Dr. Michael Russell's term as president of Azalea Orthopedics has come to an end. Subsequently, Dr. John Priddy has been named Clinic President of Alazea Orthopedics.

Dr. Russell has held the role since 2017; during his five-year tenure, Azalea experienced its greatest period of growth.

Early in Dr. Russell’s presidency, he networked with other physician presidents, CEOs, and leaders of other Media Advisory independent orthopedic clinics across the state of Texas. These men and women’s conversations yielded the idea of creating the largest orthopedic clinic in Texas, OrthoLoneStar. They were the early catalyst and drivers of adopting the idea of six orthopedic groups joining to create a partnership that focuses on quality, patient access, and generating best practice methods to create an unparalleled patient experience in orthopedic care in the state of Texas and beyond. OrthoLoneStar comprises 150 physicians, 1100 employees, and 41 locations across Texas. In addition to Azalea and OrthoLoneStar’s organizational trajectories, Dr. Russell headed three of the largest sponsorship agreements in our clinic’s history. He was instrumental in constructing our TJC promise partner agreement, our newly formed partnership with Rose City Capital West Little League, and developing our relationship with the Mentoring Alliance.

“It’s extremely satisfying for me to reflect on the accomplishments this incredible organization has enjoyed over the years,"said Dr. Russell. "None of this is possible without the supreme dedication from employees and the support from my physician partners. The opportunity to lead this talented group of professionals has been one of the most rewarding highlights in my career."

Dr. Russell ends his tenure after 1,825 days.

“It takes teamwork and an organizational focus to overcome most all obstacles, and I’m extremely proud of my partners for their support and unwavering commitment for serving our patients, community and our employees," Russell explained. "I have great confidence in Dr. Priddy and look forward to the places he will lead our group.”