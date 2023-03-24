Azalea & Spring Flower Trail in Tyler opens for 2023 season

According to Visit Tyler, the spring event is a floral wonderland and paradise for a photographer. It's free and open to the public.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Tyler's annual Azalea & Spring Flower Trail has kicked off for the spring season.

The annual event kicked off Friday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Pyron Gardens, located at 212 West Dobbs. The trail will conclude April 9.

These trails in Tyler's historic Azalea District features 10 miles of residential gardens and historic home-sites covered with azaleas, tulips, wisteria, dogwood and more.

According to Visit Tyler, the spring event is a floral wonderland and paradise for a photographer. It's free and open to the public.