Baby, man killed after Deep East Texas mobile home fire

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — A 15-month-old baby and a man are dead after a mobile home became engulfed in flames in Deep East Texas early Tuesday morning.

According to the Tyler County Sheriff's Office, deputies and firefighters responded to a house fire on County Road 1400 in the Warren area around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies located a mobile home on fire.

The sheriff's office said a woman with severe burns and a 3-year-old girl, who seemed to be uninjured, were outside of the home. Deputies then learned a man and 15-month-old were still inside the burning home; however, officials couldn't enter because of the extreme heat and flames.

Local fire departments, including Woodville, Warren and Ivanhoe, were able to put out the flames. Deputies found the bodies of the man and baby, the sheriff's office reported.

The woman was taken to a Houston hospital for treatment, while the 3-year-old was cleared by EMS and later released to a family member, police said.

Autopsies have been ordered for both of the victims. The state fire marshal's office and Tyler County Sheriff's Office are investigating what caused the fire, according to the sheriff's office.