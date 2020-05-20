GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — A 13-month-old boy is recovering after a near-drowning in Gun Barrel City

According to the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, multiple agencies responded to reports of an unresponsive baby that had been pulled from a swimming pool in the 300 block of Masthead Road, near the Harbor Point Airport.

Gun Barrel Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman was already in the area and was flagged down by a family member. When Chief Lindaman arrived on scene, he found a family member attempting to revive the child. The GBCFD says the child was unresponsive and not breathing. Chief Lindaman began rescue breathing on the baby and after a short period, the boy began breathing on his own.

The child was treated at the scene by EMS before being flown to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas by UT Health Air 1 helicopter. Officials say the baby was released from the hospital the next day and is now home.

“I am extremely proud of the actions our Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman took to save the life on a young drowning victim," said Gun Barrel City Manager Jeff Arnswald. "His quick thinking resulted in an outstanding outcome and prevented a tragedy."