BACK-2-SCHOOL: Henderson ISD returns to campus Aug. 5

HENDERSON, Texas — Henderson ISD is the first East Texas school district to return to campus on Wednesday.

HISD says they have implemented new student safety measures to help protect students and staff.

All students will need to wear face coverings while on school busses and at school with some limited exceptions at the primary and elementary campuses. Students who are participating in athletics, cheerleading, band, P.E. other high-activity extracurricular activities will have some exceptions, as well.

Teachers and staff will also be required to wear face coverings while on campus. All staff will be screened daily for fever and other symptoms. Both students and staff who show symptoms or signs of a respiratory infection will be isolated until they can return home or seek medical care.

All campuses have been equipped with supplies of hand sanitizers and reminders have been posted to remind staff and students to wash hands frequently. The floors of many high-traffic areas have been marked to indicate flow in one direction at a time to help students maintain social distancing. Campus water fountains have been disabled and students will be allowed to bring a water bottle to drink from during the day.