BACK TO BUSINESS: East Texas business owner explains challenges amid COVID-19

For the businesses that remain open, their needs have changed from the initial shock of closing, to sustaining their business with new processes.

TYLER, Texas — In the roughly four months we've dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., it has wreaked havoc on jobs across the country, and right here in East Texas.

In June, the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 11.1 percent...down from 13.3 percent in May, and 14.7 percent in April. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas' unemployment rate was at 13 percent in May.

In East Texas, we've seen the effect of those numbers first hand, with businesses like Jack Ryan's, El Charro on the Ridge and Old Chicago all closing their doors. For the businesses that remain open, their needs have evolved from weathering the initial shock of the state's stay at home order, to sustaining their business and modifying their processes, amidst a drop in foot traffic.

CBS19's Aaron Baker spoke with Lance McWhorter, owner of Culture ETX in downtown Tyler, to get his take on what's different now that we've settled into a new way of doing business for the foreseeable future.

He said a key part of it was getting used to reduced income, as the business works to streamline and make do with less. It is a critical change as we move through this pandemic together, because despite cutting costs to respond to changes in consumer habits, the unexpected costs that come with owning a business are still there.

Despite a rocky year, the the Federal Reserve in Dallas estimates that the unemployment rate will be around 8.9% at the end of 2020. For some business owners across East Texas, it has been trial and error in determining how to modify operations in an unprecedented time.

For Culture ETX, a reservation-only business model has helped the restaurant survive during the downturn in foot traffic and the changes from state leadership. It has allowed them to better plan their ordering process, versus a restaurant that focuses on walk-in foot traffic.