BACK TO BUSINESS: East Texas woman taking a stand against COVID-19

LINDALE, Texas — During the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us have taken on something new.

For some, a new hobby — for others, a new job.

But, one East Texan who lost her dad to the coronavirus is turning her tragedy into a way to help others that have experienced the pain of a coronavirus-related death.

Karlee Greer, of Lindale, started Six Feet Connected, a website that sells t-shirts and face masks to remind people of the seriousness of the virus.

For Greer, COVID-19 is personal. Her father was diagnosed with the virus in April. After spending time in a Dallas hospital and receiving a dose of Remdesivir — one of the first to receive the treatment — he was discharged. Greer and her husband, Danny, picked him up from the hospital, and for a few days it seemed like he was on the mend.

Four days after he was released, Greer found her father in her daughter's room, not breathing. They tried everything they could to revive him, but he did not survive.

Out of the grief came a desire to help others who have dealt with the same thing.

"I just sat down one night and started typing and telling my story. And it just flowed out of me," Greer said. "And I posted it on the Marked By COVID website and tons of people started sharing it. And that's really what motivated me to continue writing and to write some other pieces as well as create the Six Feet Connected website."

All profits from sales on the website go to Marked By COVID, an organization that works to help others who have lost loved ones to the virus. Her goal from creating the website is to make sure people take COVID-19 seriously, and exercise their right to vote.

"I want East Texans and all Americans to go vote," Greer said. "I want them to wear their masks. I want them to make their voices heard. We need to worry about this. It is serious."