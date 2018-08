TYLER — Like lots of parents preparing for the First Day of School, you might not have time to craft a sign for a photo to celebrate.

Don't worry, we've got you covered! Below are two signs you can print out for First Day of School photos.

One has got the color on for you, and if you want to show your child's creativity, the other is a coloring page they can customize themselves!

Have fun, and enjoy the 2018 school year, East Texas!

