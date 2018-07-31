East Texas — The start of the school year is coming up fast which means a seemingly never ending list of things to do and buy for parents.

Cities, school districts, and organizations are doing what they can to help parents prepare for the start of school with back to school events.

Tyler School is Cool; Thursday, August 2, 4:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Rose Garden and Harvey Convention Center

Free haircuts

Vision and dental screenings

Immunizations

College Prep

Tyler ISD extracurricular information

Free backpacks filled with school supplies (while supplies last)

Angelina County Back to School Bonanza; Saturday, August 11, 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Pitser Garrison Convention Center

Free backpacks

Haircuts

School uniforms and shoes

Jacksonville Back to school fair; Thursday, August 2, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

John Alexander Gym

800 backpacks filled with school supplies

© 2018 KYTX