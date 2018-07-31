East Texas — The start of the school year is coming up fast which means a seemingly never ending list of things to do and buy for parents.
Cities, school districts, and organizations are doing what they can to help parents prepare for the start of school with back to school events.
Tyler School is Cool; Thursday, August 2, 4:30 - 7:00 p.m.
- Rose Garden and Harvey Convention Center
- Free haircuts
- Vision and dental screenings
- Immunizations
- College Prep
- Tyler ISD extracurricular information
- Free backpacks filled with school supplies (while supplies last)
Angelina County Back to School Bonanza; Saturday, August 11, 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Pitser Garrison Convention Center
- Free backpacks
- Haircuts
- School uniforms and shoes
Jacksonville Back to school fair; Thursday, August 2, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.
- John Alexander Gym
- 800 backpacks filled with school supplies
