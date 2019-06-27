TYLER, Texas — While the 2018-19 school year recently coming to close, that doesn't stop The Salvation Army in Tyler from already looking to help East Texas students by collecting supplies for the upcoming school year.

The organization is collecting school supplies and clothing for children in need before they head back into the classroom.

Salvation Army Captain Nicole Parker says the goal is to make kids feel prepared.

"Children that we serve here at the salvation army when they come to us many of them are coming with just their literal belongings on their actual bodies," Cpt. Parker said. "So, they don’t have a whole lot but we’re helping to set them up for success. And by setting them up for success mean that when they walk into the classroom on the first day that they have tools necessary for them to succeed.”

Parker says about 100 children will benefit from this year's drive.

“Along with that is that they know that there is a community cheering them on behind them saying that you can do this," Cpt. Parker said. "It doesn’t matter what’s going on in your family’s life right now, but we together as a community are going to rally together to make sure that school is a safe place as a place that you can also come ready to make dreams come true.”

Supplies The Salvation Army is seeking are as follows:

Rulers

Crayons

Copy Paper

Pencil Bags

Highlighters

Colored Pencils

Loose-Leaf Paper (college and wide-ruled)

Composition Books

Glue

Glue Sticks

Mini Staplers

Staples

Plastic/Regular Folders (with brads and pockets)

Pink Erasers

Pencil Top Erasers

Graph Paper (4 sq. per inch)

Dry Erase Markers (black and colored)

Wired Single/Multi-Subject Notebooks (college and wide-ruled)

Pointed/Rounded Tip Scissors

Pencils (regular and mechanical)

1", 1.5", 2" and 3" Three-Ring Binders

Lined Index Cards (4x6 and 3x5)

Blue/Black/Red Pens

Post-It Notes (3x3)

Lysol Wipes/Spray

Construction Paper

Pencil Sharpeners

Hand Sanitizer

Index Dividers

Black Sharpies

Supply Boxes

Ziploc Bags (snack, quart and gallon-sized)

Scotch Tape

Backpacks

Dictionaries

Donations may be dropped off at the Salvation Army, located at 633 North Broadway Avenue in Tyler.