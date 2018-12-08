TYLER — Backpacks reinforced with bulletproof material just in case, this is life in 2018 and some parents are taking school safety into their owns hands by protecting their kids back.

"What they are is they're an insert to go inside any backpack," Austin Rohr, Superior Firearms owner, said.

The store began stocking the inserts after customers started asking for them Rohr said.

In 2018, there has been 53 incidents of gun activity on or near schools with many resulting in deaths. There has not been any school shootings in Tyler.

"With some unfortunate events that have happened across the nation you know they wanted something to send with their kids to protect them," Rohr said.

Before selling the items though, Rohr wanted to make sure the inserts were actually bulletproof and took them to the gun range.

"We shot them from all sorts of distance, with all kinds of calibers bullets and we were happy with the results so then we decided to sell," Rohr said.

The inserts weigh less than a textbook, with the smaller one weighing 1 pound and the larger 3 pounds. The item can go inside not only backpacks, but briefcases and other bags as well.

