Linebacker Tyus Bowser hosting free youth football camp in Tyler

This event provides a unique opportunity for youth to learn from Tyus Bowser and other NFL stars in a lively environment.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Baltimore Ravens linebacker and Tyler native Tyus Bowser will be hosting a free youth football camp this summer in Tyler.

The summer camp will provide a unique opportunity for youth to learn from Tyus Bowser and other NFL stars in a lively environment.

This free camp will be held on Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be split in to two sessions.

Session one will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This group is for kids ages 9 to 12

Session two will run from noon to 2 p.m. This group is for youth ages 13 to 17



Both sessions will be held at the Tyler High School football field.

The address is 1120 North Northwest Loop 323 in Tyler.

This camp will provide youth ages 9 to 17 an opportunity to work on their football skills, sportsmanship, and teamwork, while building self-esteem both on-and-off the field.

Each participant will receive a t-shirt, lunch, and a swag bag.

Tyus will be hosting over 250 kids from the Tyler community. Registration fills up quick so make sure to sign up as soon as possible.