LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview bank is warning businesses about counterfeit $100 bills circulating in the area.

At least two of those bills have ended up at Jason's Deli in the past months.

Restaurant manager Jarrod Guyer said an employee this week found a $100 bill under trays that appeared to have been left as a tip. Upon inspection, the employee noticed the bill was fake and alerted a manager.