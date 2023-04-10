LET FREEDOM READ| East Texas libraries celebrate banned books week

The Longview Public Library is shining light on the freedom to read with a banned book showcase that will be on display all week.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Libraries across East Texas are celebrating banned books all week.

Since 1982, the American Library Association has celebrated Banned Books Week by highlighting the importance of freedom to read and reminding communities not to take this freedom for granted.

"In Longview, we try very hard not to ban materials. Mainly because most of our materials are requested by our patrons directly," said Jennifer Eldridge, Longview Public Library Director.

This year's theme is Let Freedom Read.

The American Library Association launched Banned Book Week over 40 years ago. The group said banning books also bans readers from different perspectives, places, and people.

"We really want to make sure that we're trying to serve everybody and make sure that everyone has an opportunity to enlighten or broaden their education," Eldridge said.

She noted banning a book is a personal preference, and the librarians are here to serve everyone.

The American Library Association documented more than 120 demands to censor books in 2022, the most in 20 years. And most books targeted were by or about LGTBQIA+ and people of color.

"We do understand that not everything is right for everyone. But we're here to help with that. Our duty is to make sure that you find materials that you are interested in," Eldridge said.

She adds they make sure to purchase materials requested by the community that are vetted.

The Longview Public Library banned books showcase will be on display all week. The Tyler Public Library is handing out free banned books for the rest of the week.