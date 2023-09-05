Bar owner pleads guilty to selling alcohol to underage patron who later died

Court documents show Brian Columbo, owner of Brian's Bar in Stillwater, admitted to furnishing alcohol to 20-year-old George Musser, who later died walking home.

STILLWATER, Minn. — A Stillwater bar owner is pleading guilty to furnishing alcohol to someone under 21, a charge that followed the death of an underage patron on a frigid December night.

Court documents filed in Washington County reflect the guilty plea signed by Brian Colombo, owner of Brian's Bar & Grill, which is located at 219 Main Street Square in downtown Stillwater. A hearing was set for Thursday, July 27, but with Wednesday's agreement that proceeding has been canceled.

Prosecutors filed gross misdemeanor charges against Brian's Bar following the death of 20-year-old George Musser. Investigators say Musser purchased and consumed a large amount of alcohol the night of Dec. 23 and early the morning of Dec. 24, 2022. The criminal complaint alleges that Musser became extremely intoxicated and left Brian's Bar to walk home around 2 a.m. wearing just a flannel, shirt, jeans, stocking cap and shoes. Temperatures that night were well below zero.

Musser, a student at the University of Wisconsin - River Falls, never made it home. He was reported missing after he left the bar, and his body was eventually discovered in Baytown Township on Christmas Day.

The criminal complaint filed against the bar says approximately two weeks before Musser's death, his mother called Brian's Bar and informed the manager that George Musser was getting into the bar while underage, purchasing alcohol and becoming drunk. The Nancy Musser reportedly warned the manager that Brian's was known as a place where people could drink underage.

Prosecutors say that manager told the caller Brian's Bar was aware of the problem.

The plea agreement documents say only that Brian's Bar has agreed to pay $500 towards court costs, and will not commit similar offenses in the future. The state will suspend prosecution of the case for a year.

