For over 60 years, Barbara Yarbrough has made a huge impact on hundreds of students

Barbara Yarbrough started teaching in Midland schools since 1959. She's not only taught core school subjects to students but also lessons to last them a lifetime.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Whether she's singing, laughing or giving you a wave, Barbara Jean Bolden Yarbrough is going to make her presence known in the halls of South Elementary School.

"I just enjoy meeting and greeting people and seeing the smiles on their faces," she said.

She's brought smiles to hundreds of students faces in Midland for over 60 years now.

"When I first started teaching here in Midland, Texas, 1959-I got off the bus August the 26th-and I thought oh lord I wasn't ready for what I was seeing then. I said this place is just God forsaken," Yarbrough said.

However to her surprise, this place ended up becoming home. In 1975, she became an art teacher at South Elementary, but art wasn't the only thing being taught in Ms. Yarbrough's classroom.

"The goal when I started teaching and I looked over my classroom and saw the people I was working with they got to know they can get out, they can get an education, and this is where it comes from," she said.

Class after class, she began instilling life skills in her students.

"It's about to what kind of impact, how is it going to impact your job opportunities, so that's what we started doing, that's what I learned to do in class," said Yarbrough.

There are sSkills she's seen pass through generations and generations of her students.

"This little girl said 'My Grandma said she taught them to crochet and she's teaching us to crochet' so it's passing it down," she said. "I had one to call me say 'Guess what I'm doing?'. I said 'What?'. He said 'I'm doing illustrations.' You just don't know what an impact it's going to be."

As she continues making impacts on students, she gives thanks to the men and women who came before her.