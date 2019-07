LONGVIEW, Texas — This is the week we have been waiting for ALL YEAR.

It's BARK WEEK at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.

"You don't have to be afraid to go back into the shelter," the LACAC said. "The weather is great and our beaches are still packed full."

So, head on over to LACAC Island where $10 will get you a lifetime of love, affection and fun in the sun!

All "sharks" come spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

You won't need a bigger boat, you have plenty of room!