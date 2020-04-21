LONGVIEW, Texas — Douglas Eugene Barron received a 20-year prison sentence after his conviction for an aggravated kidnapping that took place two years ago in White Oak.

Barron, 39, of Marietta pleaded guilty to the charge Friday in Gregg County's 188th District Court, Judge Scott Novy said.

On March 31, 2018, White Oak police said Barron kidnapped a disabled man, also stealing his car in the process. Barron punched the man twice in the face and forced him to attempt to withdraw money from his bank account.

