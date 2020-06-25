Bars, restaurants under watch during COVID-19 pademic

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will suspend alcohol licenses to businesses not in compliance.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will continue 'Operation Safe Open' this weekend to ensure bars and restaurants are complying with Gov. Greg Abbott's COVID-19 restrictions.

"Our agents are attempting to discover any businesses that are not complying with Gov. Abbott’s health and safety compliance to reduce the spread of COVID-19," Chris Porter, public information officer at the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, said.

Last weekend, TABC agents visited nearly 600 businesses and issued suspensions to 17 alcoholic retailers.

"Out of the 600 businesses that we visited this weekend there was only 17 violations I think that shows the majority of businesses in Texas know what needs to happen" Porter said. "And they’re doing what they need to do keep their customers and their employees safe."

Gov. Abbott's restrictions include indoor maximum capacity limits of 75% for restaurants and 50% for bars, as well as six-foot social distancing requirements between groups both indoors and outdoors, according to the TABC.

"The suspension begins effective immediately as soon as we serve that suspension," Porter said. "So that means the business is unable to serve alcohol for 30 days for the first offense, a second offense could bring a second suspension of 60 days."

According to the TABC, as part of this weekend’s operation, TABC will work with local law enforcement and code enforcement officials to identify locations where violations may be taking place.

The agency is also asking concerned citizens to report possible violations by emailing complaints@tabc.texas.gov, calling 1-888-THE-TABC, or by using the free TABC:Mobile application for Apple and Android devices.