Brownsboro star point guard uses loss of beloved grandma as motivation

BROWNSBORO, Texas — The Brownsboro boy's basketball team is off to a hot start to the 2021-22 season -- with a 12-2 record. A lot of that is thanks in part to Malik English, the team's star point guard.

English, who stands 5'10, is a three-year starter for the Bears and averages more than 11 points per game.

And, while most basketball players are motivated by stars such as LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, for English, this person hits a little closer to home.

Life is full of adversity and English not only knows this, but he has lived it. His road to success was earned, not given."

"I work every day, practice every day, and just make my layups a little different around the room," said English.

For this team leader, it's his last go around, and he has nothing but high expectations.

"[I want to] make it to state, for sure," said English. "Try to become number one and district MVP."

But, his motivation for greatness comes from far beyond the court. His love for the game comes from a special bond between he and his grandma.

"She used to love coming to my basketball games," said English. "And I think that if I stopped playing, she wouldn't..she wouldn't really agree with me, so I play for her. Me and her loved watching the NBA Finals, especially Miami vs. San Antonio. She loved Dwayne Wade."

In 2015, after a two-year battle, English's grandmother passed away from breast cancer, leaving him with nothing but memories and life lessons.

"Don't take anything for granted," English said. "Be strong with everything. Don't give up on anything. Just be yourself."

The loss of his grandma has been anything but easy. But now he has someone to play for every time he steps foot on the court."

"So in the back of my shoes, I have 'Rest in Peace, Nana'," said English.