Are you seeing bass with spots? Report it to Texas Parks & Wildlife!

TYLER, Texas —

According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD), researchers are collecting data on hyperpigmentation, also known as Blotchy Bass Syndrome, in freshwater bass species associated with a virus.

A Jan. 2021 U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) study stated while the lesions have been recognized for many years, the cause is unknown.

"The virus has never been identified in humans or common domestic pets. As long as the fish are in good condition, they're safe to handle and eat if cooked properly," TPWD said.

If you catch a bass with these spots, please snap a picture and report the location to cynthia.fox@tpwd.texas.gov.