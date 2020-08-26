Bat found in Northwest Longview tests positive for rabies

LONGVIEW, Texas — A bat found outside a home in Northwest Longview tested positive for rabies.
The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the result after the bat was picked up Monday and shipped to its lab in Austin for testing, according to a written statement from the city of Longview.
The city’s Animal Services Department told the resident who found the bat about the result, and procedures are being following to be sure all residents and pets are safe, according to the statement. There was no contact with residents, and the lone dog at the home is current on vaccinations.
