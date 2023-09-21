Bat tests positive for rabies in city of Tyler, officials encourage pet owners to confirm their animals' vaccinations

The bat was found near the 9300 block of Tipperary Drive. The street is near Faulkner Park on the south side of Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler said on Thursday that a bat has tested positive for rabies near Faulkner Park.

Tyler Animal Services notified the Texas Department of State Health Services that one bat tested positive. The animal was found near the 9300 block of Tipperary Drive. The street is near Faulkner Park on the south side of Tyler.

People and animals who may have been exposed have been identified and addressed, the city of Tyler said.

"It is critical for people to not handle bats, skunks, raccoons or other wild animals. It is important for children to tell their parents of any contact with wild animals or any sick animals," the city of Tyler said.

If someone is bitten by an infected animal, the bite incident must be reported to the Local Rabies Control Authority, which is Tyler Animal Services Director Shawn Markmann, for proper investigation.

Pet owners are encouraged to make sure that their dogs and cats are currently vaccinated for rabies. The city emphasized that immunization for rabies is the only effective defense.