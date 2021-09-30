Bat in Tyler tests positive for rabies

According to the City of Tyler, the bat was found near the 4100 block of Fillbrook Ln.

TYLER, Texas — A bat has tested positive for rabies in Tyler.

According to the City of Tyler, the bat was found near the 4100 block of Fillbrook Ln.

The known individuals and animals with possible exposure have been identified and addressed.

It is critical for people to not handle bats, skunks, raccoons or other wild animals.

It is important for children to tell their parents of any contact with wild animals or any sick animals. If a person is bitten by an animal, the bite incident must be reported to the Local Rabies Control Authority, Tyler Animal Services Director, for proper investigation.

Tyler Animal Services advises all pet owners to confirm their dogs and cats are currently vaccinated for rabies. Preventative immunization for rabies is the only effective defense against the fatal disease.

City of Tyler Orindance and Smith County Ordinance requires regular rabies shots for all dogs and cats. It is a Class C misdemeanor if someone fails to vaccinate their pet(s) by four months of age.