Another bat tests positive for rabies in Tyler

Another bat has tested positive for rabies in Tyler.

A bat found near the 3300 block of Dinah Lane by Tyler Animal Services has tested positive for rabies. The bat was submitted to be tested by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday, April 25. The individuals and animals that were known to be exposed to the rabid bat have been identified and addressed.

This is the second bat that has tested positive for rabies in Tyler, following a bat that had tested positive for rabies at the Caldwell Zoo on April 6. Tyler Animal Services have advised the public to not handle bats; raccoons; skunks; or other wild animals.

The City of Tyler Ordinance and Smith County Ordinance requires regular rabies shots for all dogs and cats; it's a Class C misdemeanor if someone fails to vaccinate their pets by the age of four months.

It is critical for people to not handle bats, skunks, raccoons or other wild animals. It is important for children to inform parents if they have had any contact with wild animals or sick wild animals.

If an individual that comes into contact with an animal is bitten, the incident must be reported to the Local Rabies Control Authority, the Tyler Animal Services Director, for proper investigation.