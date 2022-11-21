Battleship Texas opens for limited-time tours while repairs continue

Saturdays are for the boys. Sundays are for Battleship Texas.

GALVESTON, Texas — A quick Google search shows the historic Battleship Texas is temporarily closed while it's going through repairs. Except that's no longer the case.

The Battleship Texas foundation is now offering limited dry dock tours of the historic ship in Galveston. Tours will run only on Sundays through December and cost $150 per ticket.

The Texas is in Galveston to undergo $35 million in repairs.

The unique guided tours will last about an hour on the dry dock at Gulf Copper. Guests are asked to follow the strict dress code of full-length pants and closed-toed shoes with good traction.

Officials said eye protection and hard hats will be provided. Anyone who doesn't follow the dress code will have to reschedule. Guests will also have to sign a liability waiver.

For a full list of rules and requirements, or to buy tickets, visit the battleship's website.

At the end of August, the battleship was moved from its home at the San Jacinto Battleground Site to Galveston for the repairs.

The journey from its longtime berth at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte is part of a project to repair the hull and ultimately restore the ship to its former glory.

The ship’s repairs are part of the foundation’s plans to eventually resettle it in a new location in Texas, possibly in one of three nearby cities, including Galveston, in order to attract more visitors and increase revenue.