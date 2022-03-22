BBB advises storm victims to be on the lookout for scammers

BBB reminds consumers to be on the lookout for shady contractors looking to take advantage of storm victims.

TYLER, Texas — Approximately 20 tornadoes were reported across Texas and Oklahoma on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. And although East Texans are not strangers to storm damage, Better Business Bureau advises residents to be on the lookout for storm chasers who show up unannounced, offer to repair storm damage for a low price, require advance payment and make big promises on which they have no intention of delivering.

BBB reminds consumers to be on the lookout for shady contractors looking to take advantage of storm victims.

“Spring means thunderstorms, flash floods, and the occasional tornado in East Texas,” said Mechele Agbayani Mills, President & CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas. “It’s also the time of year for consumers to be prepared to encounter fly-by-night repair businesses who are ready to pounce on storm victims as soon as the weather breaks.”