LONGVIEW — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers after an East Texas-based home decor and clothing store received numerous complaints.

According to the BBB, Smallwood Home, an online retailer of home decor, custom bedding, nursery furniture and clothing, has received 81 complaints nationwide

The company, headquartered in Longview, is owned by Josh and Holly Smallwood, according to the Texas State Comptroller’s Office. In September 2017, Smallwood Home's warehouse in Diana went up in flames destroying millions of dollars worth of inventory.

Consumers have reported receiving damaged goods, partial and/or incorrect orders. Some have even reported not receiving products or refunds at all.

Consumers report they do not receive a response when contacting Smallwood Home.

"I emailed the support team for customer service and have not received any reply,” a consumer from Freeport, Pennsylvania, reported. "I just either want the product or I want my money back in full."

“Buyer beware,” a consumer from Denver, Colorado, stated. “The customer service with this company is horrendous. I will never order from this company ever again.”

The BBB has received complaints from Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

On April 4, 2017, the BBB initially recognized a pattern of complaints from consumers regarding refund or exchange issues, sales practice issues,and product issues.

The BBB conducted a follow-up investigation on June 21, 2018, regarding the discovery of the April investigation. Consumers stated refund or exchange issues, product issues, delivery issues, customer service issues, billing or collection issues and sales practice issues were still continuing.

The BBB went to the business with the Longview Police Department on June 29, 2018, as a secret shopper. The BBB discovered the items are made at the location and delivery trucks were present.

As of September 21, 2018, the business has not addressed the pattern, according to the BBB.

The complaints have resulted in Smallwood Home receiving an ‘F’ rating, the lowest rating on BBB’s scale.

“Dealing with a disreputable company could ruin your holiday,” said Mechele Mills, President and CEO of the BBB Serving Central East Texas. “So please shop wisely this season by researching companies first.”

The BBB advises consumers to exercise extreme caution when ordering products from Smallwood Home.

The BBB offers the following tips for consumers shopping online:

1) Know the advertiser. Check out the retailer’s Business Profile and customer reviews at bbb.org before shopping. Make sure you are shopping with a company who has a good track record.

2) Check a site’s security settings. If the site is secure, its URL (web address) should start with https:// and include a lock icon on the purchase or shopping cart page.

3) Shop savvy. When shopping online, take your time and read the fine print before submitting your order. Look for a return policy; although many online orders can be returned for a full refund, some may have restocking fees. Know before you buy.

4) Protect personal information. Read a site’s privacy policy and understand what personal information is being requested and how it will be used. If a site doesn’t have a privacy policy, you have no way of knowing what they will do with your personal information.

5) Shop with a credit card or use PayPal. In case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card or PayPal provide additional protections and allows you to dispute any unauthorized charges. Debit cards, prepaid cards or gift cards don’t have the same protections as a credit card.

6) Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied.

7) Keep a clean computer. Being on unfamiliar sites can lead to malware or viruses being downloaded on to your computer. Make sure you have the most up to date firewall, anti-virus and anti-spyware software. Check for and install the latest updates and run virus scans regularly on your computer, tablet and smart phone.

