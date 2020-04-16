TYLER, Texas — Scammers or hackers are using the social media challenge #Classof2020 to target their next victims.

"Just remember the scammers are always out there and they’re going to be wherever things are trending," Mechele Mills, President and CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas, said.

The social media challenge calls for people to post their senior graduation photos along with their graduation year.

"And now you posted what you look like," Mills said. "A lot of people are posting the high school where they graduated and the year they graduated, and the scammer doesn’t need much more to compromise your identity."

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) cautions everyone to be aware of what they are sharing. According to the BBB, a simple internet search can disclose information about you, such as family members, your real name, date of birth or even where you live.

"A lot of people put their birth dates, you should never do that, never your real birthday, your mother’s maiden name, scammers are always looking for this type of information from you," Mills said.

Other recent viral personal list posts include all the cars you have owned, including makes and model years, favorite athletes and top 10 favorite television shows.

According to the BBB, what most people forget is that some of these “favorite things” are commonly used passwords or security questions. If your social media privacy settings aren’t high, you could be giving valuable information away for anyone to use.

Tips from the BBB to keep you safe on social media:

Resist the temptation to play along. While it’s fun to see other’s posts, if you are uncomfortable participating, it is best to not do it.

While it’s fun to see other’s posts, if you are uncomfortable participating, it is best to not do it. Review your security settings. Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom you are sharing.

Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom you are sharing. Change security questions/settings. If you are nervous about something you shared possibly opening you up to fraud, review and change your security settings for banking and other websites.

For more information about privacy concerns online, see BBB's scam alert on Facebook quizzes.

For tips for staying safe online, read BBB's tips on staying cybersecure.

You can also report scams to BBB Scam Tracker.