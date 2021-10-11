BBQ fundraiser to benefit Nacogdoches County deputy awaiting heart transplant

A BBQ fundraiser Friday afternoon hopes to raise money for a Nacogdoches County deputy awaiting a new heart.

Dep. Patrick Martin, whos been with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office since 2003, contracted a rare virus called Human metapneumovirus (HMPV). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HMPV can cause upper and lower respiratory disease in people of all ages, especially among young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms commonly associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion and shortness of breath.

The NCSO says Dep. Martin received upsetting news in early December after tests showed the condition of his heart had worsened.

Dep. Martin is waiting for an opening at one of two Houston-area hospitals where he’ll undergo surgery to be fitted with a left ventricular assist device (LVAD). He’s being placed on the heart transplant list, as well. The NCSO says Dep. Martin will need the surgery within the next two weeks.

Beginning at 11 a.m., Friday, the Nacogdoches County Peace Officers Association will host a BBQ fundraiser to help the Martin family through the difficulties that come with a long, hard fight against a life-threatening illness.

Cash and checks will be accepted the day of the benefit, which will be held at the Nacogdoches County Expo Center. Plates will include pulled pork, beans and potato salad prepared by Racks BBQ and Catering.