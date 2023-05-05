Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival helps boost downtown Tyler's economy

Being open just six years, ETX Brewing Company has already expanded thanks to a growing city and popular events downtown like the Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The ninth annual Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival kicks off Saturday in downtown Tyler. For both locals and visitors, barbecue and music won’t be the only attraction hitting the square. The festival is expected to bring a boost to the local economy, especially in downtown.

For now, barbecue enthusiasts are coming from all over the state like Michael Briseno, who traveled all the way from Elgin to cook up some savory food.

"We put the pork belly on, it’ll smoke for seven to eight hours and then we’ll put it in the warmer overnight and it’ll be ready in the morning," Briseno said.

Over 20 BBQ restaurants are expected to border the square. Tents are going up for various vendors as they expect a crowd of people – visitors who are bringing business to downtown.

"You can still come to downtown. Business are still open downtown. We want to make sure that not only are you enjoying our festival but enjoying our downtown patrons as well," City of Tyler Main Street Program Director Amber Varona said.

One of those businesses is Andy’s Frozen Custard, which will get a front row seat to the entire festival.

"Events like Red Dirt across the street, we’ll see a bump in sales like almost 100% or 150% than what we normally see on a typical day," said shift manager Gabriel Bradshaw.

It’s this kind of business that’s giving their employees a sweet benefit.

"Our employees are able to take more days off and see more benefits through out the company," Bradshaw said.

If a scoop of ice cream won’t cool you down this weekend, how about washing that BBQ down with some cold beer?

"We do definitely see an increase in business on those days, so we welcome more events to downtown," said Annie Gilstrap, co-owner of ETX Brewing Company in Tyler.

Being open just six years, ETX Brewing Company has already expanded thanks to a growing city and popular events downtown like the Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival.

"Just being able to showcase it to more people than just our backyard Tyler people," Gilstrap said.

With the expanded business they’re now able to sell food, beer, and have expanded seating for people who say, "this is so cool this is one of my favorite places to hang out," she added.

"That’s a good feeling that all we ever wanted," Gilstrap said.