BE ALERT: Lifesaving help is only three numbers away

Individuals should keep these numbers handy in case they find themselves in a life-threatening situation.

TYLER, Texas — Three numbers can save a life. It is vital to keep these handy if you ever find yourself in a life-threatening situation.

A variety of support services, interventions and therapies for mental health are widely available in many forms to meet individual needs.

You are never alone, help is available 24/7 at all of the numbers below:

AT RISK:

Call or text 211 for assistance with human, social, and basic needs, mental health or substance abuse resources and support

UNSAFE:

Call 988 for access to experts trained in crisis scenarios

DANGER: