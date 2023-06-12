BE ALERT: Lifesaving help is only three numbers away

TYLER, Texas — Three numbers can save a life. It is vital to keep these handy if you ever find yourself in a life-threatening situation.
A variety of support services, interventions and therapies for mental health are widely available in many forms to meet individual needs.
You are never alone, help is available 24/7 at all of the numbers below:
AT RISK:
- Call or text 211 for assistance with human, social, and basic needs, mental health or substance abuse resources and support
- United Way’s 211 is a free and confidential help line available 24/7 for your health and human service needs
UNSAFE:
- Call 988 for access to experts trained in crisis scenarios
- It is normal to feel overwhelmed. A mental health advisor can help ease emotional distress in order to prevent a situation from escalating further
DANGER:
- Dial 911 to request immediate assistance from police, fire, and rescue personnel for any in-progress situation that could result in a dangerous situation