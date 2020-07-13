Be at Globe Life Park, even when you're not – order your Texas Rangers 'DoppelRanger' today

A DoppelRanger is a 2D version of you that the Texas Rangers put in the seats of Globe Life Field for the 2020 season.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It is baseball time in Texas – just with a bit of a different look.

A season that starts with no fans in attendance is not what any of us want, but the Texas Rangers have an idea of how you can still be seen at Globe Life Field – send your DoppelRanger!

A DoppelRanger is a 2D version of you that the Rangers put in the seats of Globe Life Field for the 2020 season. For $50, you’ll be part of history as one of the first “flat fans.” Your family and friends might spot your smiling face on TV. All proceeds benefit the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation and support their efforts in helping our community.

To upload and purchase your DoppelRanger, click here.

DoppelRangers FAQs

Q. Where will my DoppelRanger sit?

A. All DoppelRangers will be seated behind home plate, between the home and away dugouts.

Q. Will I have the same seat all season long?

Yes, you will be seated in the same seat for the duration of the season unless you get rowdy and security has to kick you out.

Q. Can I choose my seat?

A. No, seat assignments are random.

Q. Will I be on TV?

Since all DoppelRangers will be behind homeplate, there's a good chance you'll be able to see yourself on the TV broadcasts!

Q. Can I keep my cutout after the season?

Your cutout will remain in the ballpark for the 2020 regular season and you’ll have an option to pick it up following the season. Please note, we cannot guarantee the condition of your cutout after exposure to air conditioning and extreme comfort.

Q. How many DoppelRangers can I purchase?

A. There is a limit of 10 cutouts per transaction.

Q. How do I upload my photo?

A. You can upload your photo through the purchase form at TexasRangers.com/DoppelRangers.

Q. Are there any restrictions to the photo I upload?

A. Yes. Check out our guidelines here.

Q. Can two people be in one photo?

A. If that’s your thing, sure. But you’ll have to stand in front of each other – not next to each other. Again, check out our photo guidelines here.

Q. How will I know if the photo I upload is accepted?

A. We will let you know if the photo you submit doesn’t meet our guidelines, which you can review here.

Q. I uploaded the wrong photo! Now what?

A. You can upload a new one as long as we haven’t sent your photo to our printer.

Q. When will my DoppelRanger be in my seat?

A. DoppelRangers will be installed in waves, depending on when your photo is uploaded. If you upload by July 15, your DoppelRanger will be in its seat by Opening Day!

Q. What if the season gets canceled?

A. All payments made to purchase DoppelRanger are final and in no event shall such payments be refunded for any reason, including but not limited to the delay, suspension or early termination of 2020 MLB Season. If fans are allowed to attend games later in the season, the DoppelRangers would be moved to other areas in Globe Life Field.

Q. Will fans be able to view and download a photo of their cutout in the ballpark?