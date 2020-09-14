BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Police searching for man who went missing from East Texas assisted living facility

If you see Billy Baird, please contact the TTPD or your local law enforcement office.

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) is searching for an 80-year-old man who went missing from a local assisted living facility early Monday morning.

Police say Billy Baird after he walked off from an assisted living facility on Hampton Road in Texarkana around 4 a.m.

It’s believed he left through a window that he somehow managed to get open. He has been diagnosed with a cognitive illness and officials are very concerned for his safety.

"He has short grey hair with a scruffy beard and has an open wound on the right side of his neck," police said in a statement. "He’s probably wearing blue jeans and cowboy boots."