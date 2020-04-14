SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway teen.

On March 12, 2020, Jessica Novelo King, 16, left her residence near Farm-to-Market Road 14 in Smith County.

King is described as a white female, who stands 5'3 and weighs 138 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos of a sun and a cross on her left wrist and left rib cage, respectively.

She has ties to the Winnsboro and Mineola area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of King, please call the SCSO at (903) 566-6600 or your local law enforcement agency. Also, Smith County Investigator Audrey Lugo can be reached at (903) 588-1880 ext. 40 if you have any other pertinent information related to this case.