HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Tyler police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in overnight shooting

The TPD has issued an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for Jakobe Deandre Lacy, 18, of Tyler.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is searching for an "armed an dangerous" man who is a suspect in an overnight shooting.

According to the TPD, around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 2400 block of Sherwood St. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived,, they found a juvenile male who had been shot multiple times.

The minor was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition at this time.

The TPD has issued an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for Jakobe Deandre Lacy, 18, of Tyler. The warrant has a bond of $500,000 and Lacy is considered armed and dangerous.