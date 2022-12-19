HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Tyler police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in overnight shooting

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is searching for an "armed an dangerous" man who is a suspect in an overnight shooting.
According to the TPD, around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 2400 block of Sherwood St. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived,, they found a juvenile male who had been shot multiple times.
The minor was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition at this time.
The TPD has issued an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for Jakobe Deandre Lacy, 18, of Tyler. The warrant has a bond of $500,000 and Lacy is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on this case please contact Det. Caldwell at 903-531-1081. If you know the location of Lacy please contact the TPD at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.