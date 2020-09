"She snatched two little angels for her troubles and left in that silver car," the TPD said in a Facebook post.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department(TPD) is searching for an alleged porch pirate.

According to the TPD, the woman pictured above stole porch/lawn decorations from a home within the city limits.

