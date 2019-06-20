TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is warning small businesses who cash payroll checks to be aware of a group of Hispanic males in the East Texas area, including Tyler, who cashed fake payroll checks on accounts that did not issue the check in January 2019.

The TPD says businesses in Lindale, Rusk and Marshall were also victims of the crime.

Investigators have received several reports of the men cashing payroll checks from small companies, predominantly nurseries. The company name is legitimate and the checks were forged using the correct bank and check numbers. However, further investigation showed they were using fraudulent identifications from other countries and are believed to be foreign nationals working out of the Houston area.

If you come in contact with any of these men or other foreign nationals attempting to cash a check from these businesses, please contact the company issuing the check to verify that it is legit.

If you feel that it is not, the TPD asks you call 911.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, please contact your local law enforcement agency.