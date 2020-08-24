BE PREPARED: Tips to stay safe during tropical storms, hurricanes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Planning for hurricane season and other disasters can be stressful, and with the 2020 hurricane season coming during the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be especially so.

TEXAS, USA — You can’t stop a tropical storm or hurricane, but you can take steps now to protect yourself and your family.

If you live in areas at risk, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages you to be prepared for hurricane season. The Atlantic hurricane season is June 1 - November 30 each year. It’s always important to be prepared for a hurricane.

Planning for hurricane season and other potential disasters can be stressful, and because the 2020 hurricane season comes during the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be especially so. Your planning may be different this year because of the need to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

The CDC has provided some tips to help safely prepare, evacuate, and shelter for severe storms while protecting yourself and others from COVID-19:

Understand planning may be different this year because of the need to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

Give yourself more time than usual to prepare your emergency food, water, and medicine supplies. Home delivery is the safest choice for buying disaster supplies; however, that may not be an option for everyone. If in-person shopping is your only choice, take steps to protect your and others’ health when running essential errands.

Protect yourself and others when filling prescriptions by limiting in-person visits to the pharmacy. Sign up for mail order delivery or call in your prescription ahead of time and use drive-through windows or curbside pickup, if available.

by limiting in-person visits to the pharmacy. Sign up for mail order delivery or call in your prescription ahead of time and use drive-through windows or curbside pickup, if available. Pay attention to local guidance about updated plans for evacuations and shelters, including shelters for your pets .

. When you check on neighbors and friends, be sure to follow social distancing recommendations (staying at least 6 feet from others) and other CDC recommendations to protect yourself and others.

PREPARE TO EVACUATE

If you may need to evacuate, prepare a “go kit” with personal items you cannot do without during an emergency. Include items that can help protect you and others from COVID-19, such as hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, bar or liquid soap, disinfectant wipes (if available) and two masks for each person. Masks should not be used by children under the age of 2. They also should not be used by people having trouble breathing, or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or unable to remove the mask without assistance.

you cannot do without during an emergency. Include items that can help protect you and others from COVID-19, such as hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, bar or liquid soap, disinfectant wipes (if available) and two masks for each person. Masks should not be used by children under the age of 2. They also should not be used by people having trouble breathing, or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or unable to remove the mask without assistance. Know a safe place to shelter and have several ways to receive weather alerts, such as National Weather Service (NWS) cell phone alerts , NOAA Weather Radio , or @NWS Twitter alerts.

, , or @NWS Twitter alerts. Find out if your local public shelter is open, in case you need to evacuate your home and go there. Your shelter location may be different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you need to go to a disaster shelter, follow CDC recommendations for staying safe and healthy in a public disaster shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

during the COVID-19 pandemic. Follow guidance from your local public health or emergency management officials on when and where to shelter.

Make a plan and prepare a disaster kit for your pets . Find out if your disaster shelter will accept pets. Typically, when shelters accommodate pets, the pets are housed in a separate area from people.

Find out if your disaster shelter will accept pets. Typically, when shelters accommodate pets, the pets are housed in a separate area from people. Follow safety precautions when using transportation to evacuate. If you have to travel away from your community to evacuate, follow safety precautions for travelers to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

EMERGENCY SUPPLIES

After an emergency, you may need to survive on your own for several days. Being prepared means having your own food, water and other supplies to last for several days. A disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency.

Make sure your emergency kit is stocked with the items on the checklist below. Most of the items are inexpensive and easy to find and any one of them could save your life. Headed to the store? Download a printable version to take with you. Once you take a look at the basic items consider what unique needs your family might have, such as supplies for pets or seniors.

To assemble your kit store items in airtight plastic bags and put your entire disaster supplies kit in one or two easy-to-carry containers such as plastic bins or a duffel bag.

A basic emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:

Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)

(one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation) Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place )

) Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities )

) Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Download the Recommended Supplies List (PDF)

Since Spring of 2020, the CDC has recommended people include additional items in their kits to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus or other viruses and the flu.

Consider adding the following items to your emergency supply kit based on your individual needs:

Cloth face coverings, soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces

Prescription medications

Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives

Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Cash or traveler's checks

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

After assembling your kit remember to maintain it so it’s ready when needed:

Keep canned food in a cool, dry place.

Store boxed food in tightly closed plastic or metal containers.

Replace expired items as needed.

Re-think your needs every year and update your kit as your family’s needs change.

Since you do not know where you will be when an emergency occurs, prepare supplies for home, work and cars:

Home: Keep this kit in a designated place and have it ready in case you have to leave your home quickly. Make sure all family members know where the kit is kept.

Keep this kit in a designated place and have it ready in case you have to leave your home quickly. Make sure all family members know where the kit is kept. Work: Be prepared to shelter at work for at least 24 hours. Your work kit should include food, water and other necessities like medicines, as well as comfortable walking shoes, stored in a “grab and go” case.

Be prepared to shelter at work for at least 24 hours. Your work kit should include food, water and other necessities like medicines, as well as comfortable walking shoes, stored in a “grab and go” case. Car: In case you are stranded, keep a kit of emergency supplies in your car.

PROTECTING YOURSELF IN A PUBLIC SHELTER

STAYING WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY

If you will be staying with friends or family outside your household to evacuate from the storm:

Talk to the people you plan to stay with about how you can all best protect yourselves from COVID-19.

Consider if either of your households has someone who is at higher risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19 , including older adults or people of any age who have underlying medical conditions. Make sure everyone knows what they can do to keep them safe from COVID-19.

, including older adults or people of any age who have underlying medical conditions. Make sure everyone knows what they can do to keep them safe from COVID-19. Follow everyday preventive actions , including covering coughs and sneezes, washing your hands often, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Consider taking extra precautions for people living in close quarters .

, including covering coughs and sneezes, washing your hands often, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Consider taking extra Know what to do if someone in your family or in the household you are staying with becomes sick with COVID-19.

Take steps to keep your pets safe.

STAYING SAFE AFTER A HURRICANE OR TROPICAL STORM

In addition to following guidance for staying safe and healthy after a hurricane, note that:

Hold on to your hats, folks. Things could get very dangerous during the next two months along the gulf coast.

Keep up with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the FREE CBS19 mobile app: