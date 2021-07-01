BE REMARKABLE: Tyler Police Department Officer Chuck Boyce

Officer Boyce was honored for doing good in the community with a $500 check.

TYLER, Texas — You might see him in his patrol car driving down South Broadway, but Officer Chuck Boyce is far more than a man in uniform.

He's also the person behind Tyler's "Blue Santa," a national campaign where law enforcement officers pair up with children and families in need to take them Christmas shopping.

Det. Andy Erbaugh, Boyce's friend and fellow officer, says he really cares about his community and has a special place in his heart for "Blue Santa."

"It's been around a long time but Chuck has really made it his own," said Erbaugh. "And the way he's done it, it's got so much community support and community outpouring when they know he's done so much for it."

Not only does Boyce give back during the holiday season, he's also started the local "Shop with a Cop" program. The program started five years ago with about 15-20 children. Now, it's grown to reach more than 280 children and 150 senior citizens every year.

Officer Boyce says it's an honor to serve his community.

"I appreciate my job for the opportunity, it's fun to me so and it builds bridges and make a difference," said Boyce.

Due to all of his hard work in the community, the Daniel Stark Law Firm presented Officer Boyce with a $500 check at the Tyler Police Department.

"One of the great things about 'Blue Santa' and things like that is that it gives back to East Texans," said Johnathan Stark, founding partner with the Daniel Stark Law Firm. "It allows them to survive and thrive and that can only happen through the work of remarkable individuals."