BE REMARKABLE: Quantaus Kelly

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Quantaus Kelly is a fitness trainer who is doing remarkable work in Panola County.

He has created LoveWell, a program that brings the community together.

"If the community is good the schools will be good," Kelly said. "If the schools are good then the community will be good," he said.

LoveWell takes care of several needs in Panola County, including feeding people and bringing the community together during COVID-19.

Kelly works with everyone to make them feel like they are part of the community. Recently, he brought high school seniors together.

"I called on the community through Facebook and we were able to get all the seniors out for a snow cone day," Kelly said. "So then we took it a step further and we [did] Taco Tuesday just to get out of the house and interact with each other."

In another one of his programs, Kelly gives away bicycles to kids in need.

"Some people give away bikes, and it's a very structured method of giving away bikes," Kelly said. "I wanted to go even bigger."

It's safe to say, he went bigger.

"We just kept buying bikes, as many as we can," Kelly said. "I think we got up to about 206 bikes. So we were able to give 206 kids bikes for Christmas."

His goal is making the community feel connected. A common theme you will hear from Kelly is unity. He is bringing the community together one meal, one event and one giveaway at a time.

"My thing was to find ways to unite and bring people together," Kelly said.