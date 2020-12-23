BE REMARKABLE: Suzy Stjernstrom

Do you know someone doing good in the community who deserves $500! Text REMARKABLE to (903) 600-2600.

TYLER, Texas — Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized for doing good in the East Texas community?

Nominate them today for CBS19 and Daniel Stark Law P.C.'s #BeRemarkable!

Fill out the submission form below and our partners at Daniel Stark Law P.C. will choose a winner! The winner will then be presented with a $500 check!

This week's winner is Suzy Stjernstrom, of Tyler.

When closures and stay-at-home orders began due to COVID-19, Stjernstrom wanted to find a way for people to focus on the “good stuff.”

So she reached out to her friends on Facebook to see who wanted to volunteer with service organizations in the Tyler area.

Through her efforts, she established the group Shine: Tyler to celebrate acts of kindness by writing letters of gratitude to good Samaritans and recognizing all the good in the local community.

"We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give." - Sir Winston Churchill