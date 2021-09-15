Want to own some beachfront property near East Texas? Here's your chance!

Megatel Homes is bringing beachfront property to Forney with their newest addition.

FORNEY, Texas — Are you looking for a beach getaway, but don't want to head down to the coast? Look no further than about 90 minutes west of East Texas!

According to the company, the $800 million-Bellagio Laguna Azure community will provide residents with an entirely reimagined vision for luxury living by "offering amenities that enhance their quality of life."

"The expansive master-planned communities feature white sand beaches, clear blue water, and activities galore for everyone to enjoy," Megatel said in a statement. "The beautifully landscaped properties have manicured and functional spaces dedicated to fitness, wellness, and relaxation. Coming home will feel like going on vacation with all of the innovative design features that the lagoon communities have to offer.

The Dallas Morning News reports there will be 400 homes ranging from $349,000 - $600,000 and will offer:

3-4 bedrooms

2-car garage

2-3 bathrooms

1,800-4,200 sq. ft.

The lagoon and beach property will also feature a swim-up bar, surf simulator and dedicated adult, teen and children's lounges, the Dallas Morning News reports.