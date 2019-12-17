TYLER, Texas — Reigning NFL MVP and Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is praising his fellow East Texan after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Mahomes took to Twitter after former John Tyler quarterback Greg Ward made the go-ahead 4-yard touchdown catch for the Eagles. It was also Ward's first career score.

Back in November, Ward was promoted to the Eagles' active roster.

Prior to being activated, Ward most recently saw the field as a part of the San Antonio Commanders in the Alliance of American Football. The league, which began in February 2019, suspended operations just two months into the season.

The 24-year-old was a standout for John Tyler before going on to play QB for the Houston Cougars.

While in Houston, Ward finished second in career victories as the starting QB (27) and racked up a winning percentage of .818 (27-5). Ward won the 2015 Earl Campbell Award and finished his Houston career fourth overall with 8,705 career passing yards and fifth with 52 career passing touchdowns.

The dual-threat quarterback tied the Houston career record with 39 rushing touchdowns and was 10th with 2,375 career rushing yards