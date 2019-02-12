The East Texas region still has teams alive in the UIL Texas High School Football Playoffs and CBS19 will be there to showcase their talents.
Check out this week's game schedule below:
Pleasant Grove (12-1) vs. Gilmer (10-3)
- Friday, December 6
- 7 p.m.
- Longview's Lobo Stadium
Groveton (11-2) vs. San Augustine (12-0)
- Friday, December 6
- 7 p.m.
- SFA's Homer Bryce Stadium
Carthage (13-0) vs. Midlothian Heritage (9-4)
- Friday, December 6
- 7:30 p.m.
- Jacksonville's Tomato Bowl
Pottsboro (13-0) vs. Gladewater (10-3)
- Friday, December 6
- 7:30 p.m.
- Sulphur Springs' Prim Stadium
Paul Pewitt (12-1) vs. Daingerfield (11-2)
- Friday, December 6
- 7:30 p.m.
- Mount Pleasant's Parker Field
Tune in to CBS19 News at 10 on Friday to check out the highlights from these contests.