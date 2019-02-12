The East Texas region still has teams alive in the UIL Texas High School Football Playoffs and CBS19 will be there to showcase their talents.

Check out this week's game schedule below:

Pleasant Grove (12-1) vs. Gilmer (10-3)

Friday, December 6

7 p.m.

Longview's Lobo Stadium

Groveton (11-2) vs. San Augustine (12-0)

Friday, December 6

7 p.m.

SFA's Homer Bryce Stadium

Carthage (13-0) vs. Midlothian Heritage (9-4)

Friday, December 6

7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville's Tomato Bowl

Pottsboro (13-0) vs. Gladewater (10-3)

Friday, December 6

7:30 p.m.

Sulphur Springs' Prim Stadium

Paul Pewitt (12-1) vs. Daingerfield (11-2)

Friday, December 6

7:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant's Parker Field

Tune in to CBS19 News at 10 on Friday to check out the highlights from these contests.